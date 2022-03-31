ما حقيقة تجنيد لاجئين أوكرانيين للعمل في "بيوت الدعارة" في المانيا؟

Terrible news from the civilized world
sex work advertisement brochure was prepared for women fleeing the Ukraine war in Germany. The ad states that Ukrainian refugee women can become sex workers in Germany
Trans orgs now actively recruiting Ukrainian refugees to work in brothels https://t.co/McPbeG7YuS
— özlem (@zlm_brv_alkym) March 24, 2022
⚡Germany begins recruiting sex workers among Ukrainian refugees. Sex work is legal in Germany pic.twitter.com/mgylDjSOAi
— Alex🇷🇺 (@Vas7Alexander) March 26, 2022
