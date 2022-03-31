عربي-دولي

ما حقيقة تجنيد لاجئين أوكرانيين للعمل في "بيوت الدعارة" في المانيا؟

Lebanon 24
31-03-2022 | 01:00
كشف تقرير لوكالة رويترز حقيقة منشورات تم تداولها على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي تتحدث عن "تجنيد لاجئين أوكرانيين للعمل في بيوت الدعارة".

وتم تداول منشورات لمجموعة "ترانسسكس وركرز" وهي مجموعة مقرها برلين تدعم حقوق الأشخاص المتحولين جنسيا، تتحدث فيها عن توفير استشارات للعاملين في مجال الجنس الهاربين من أوكرانيا.
 
 
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
