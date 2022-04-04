عربي-دولي

ترودو: يجب تحميل روسيا مسؤولية الهجمات الفظيعة في أوكرانيا

Lebanon 24
04-04-2022 | 00:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-938488-637846507133378460.jpg
Doc-P-938488-637846507133378460.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أدان رئيس الوزراء الكندي، جاستن ترودو، الأحد، عمليات القتل "الفظيعة والمروعة" لمدنيين في مدينة بوتشا الأوكرانية، قائلا إنه يجب محاسبة روسيا.

وكتب على تويتر "ندين بشدة قتل مدنيين في أوكرانيا ونظل ملتزمين محاسبة النظام الروسي".

وأضاف ترودو أن "المسؤولين عن هذه الهجمات الفظيعة والمروعة سيقدمون إلى العدالة".
 
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
07:32 | 2022-04-03 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
13:02 | 2022-04-03 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
03:05 | 2022-04-03 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
05:00 | 2022-04-03 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
08:40 | 2022-04-03 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
01:30 | 2022-04-04
01:00 | 2022-04-04
00:30 | 2022-04-04
23:30 | 2022-04-03
23:01 | 2022-04-03
17:21 | 2022-04-03
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رمضانيات
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website