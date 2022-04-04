عربي-دولي

في أوكرانيا... تحرير مكان وجود أكبر طائرة في العالم

Lebanon 24
04-04-2022 | 05:00
نشرت وزارة الدفاع الأوكرانية، الأحد، صورا لجنود أوكرانيين في مطار مدينة هوستوميل شمال غرب كييف، بعد "تحريرها" من قبضة القوات الروسية.

وقالت الوزارة في منشور على تويتر " قامت قوات الدفاع بتحرير هوستوميل، وهي منطقة بضواحي كييف، حيث كانت توجد أكبر طائرة في العالم من طراز أنتونوف An-225 مريا".
 
المصدر: الحرة
