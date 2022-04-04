في أوكرانيا... تحرير مكان وجود أكبر طائرة في العالم

🇺🇦Defense forces liberated Hostomel, Kyiv region, where the largest aircraft in the world Antonov An-225 Mriya was based [Mriya - Dream in Ukrainian]. russian invaders have destroyed Mriya, but 🇺🇦 dream is indistructible!
Photo credit by AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda pic.twitter.com/gog21lazRr
— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 3, 2022
“Hero city. Gostomel. The “liberators” came with their “russian world” into a peaceful and free Ukrainian city with happy families. Today, the whole world sees the results of this liberation” -@oleksiireznikov ➡️ https://t.co/3NMCU9k8RF pic.twitter.com/TvG8HXVmBz
