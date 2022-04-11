مصرع 6 أشخاص حرقا.. شاهدوا لحظات انفجار مصنع كيماويات بالهند (فيديو)

Six #workers were #killed in an #explosion at a #chemical #factory #OmOrganics in #Dahej #GIDC of #Bharuch, #Gujarat on #Monday. The official sources informed that there was a fire during a chemical process and within a few minutes of the fire massive explosion occurred. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/hQA8H9jm7L
— Ahmedabad Mirror (@ahmedabadmirror) April 11, 2022
