عربي-دولي

مصرع 6 أشخاص حرقا.. شاهدوا لحظات انفجار مصنع كيماويات بالهند (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
11-04-2022 | 05:52
A-
A+
Doc-P-941111-637852783960946689.jpg
Doc-P-941111-637852783960946689.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أسفر انفجار في مصنع للكيماويات في ولاية جوجارات بغرب الهند، الاثنين، عن مصرع ما لا يقل عن ستة أشخاص.

ووفق السلطات الهندية، فإن الانفجار الذي وقع مساء الأحد في مركز لوحدات تصنيع الكيماويات والبتروكيماويات في منطقة داهيج الصناعية بجوجارات، تسبب في حريق هائل، تمت السيطرة عليه لاحقا يوم الاثنين.
 

وتقول السلطات إنه لم يعرف حتى الآن سبب الانفجار، لافتة إلى استمرار التحقيقات لكشف ملابسات الحادث.

ونقلت "رويترز" عن شرطي في داهيج يدعى راجندراسين جوهيل قوله: "دُمر المصنع بالكامل. احترق ستة أشخاص حتى الموت".

وذكر مسؤولو الإطفاء أنهم سيطروا على ألسنة اللهب في مصنع أومأورجانيك الذي يبعد 230 كيلومترا جنوبي مدينة أحمد اباد التجارية بالولاية.
المصدر: سكاي نيوز عربية
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
11:56 | 2022-04-10 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
07:13 | 2022-04-11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
16:00 | 2022-04-10 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
14:36 | 2022-04-10 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
04:00 | 2022-04-11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
11:30 | 2022-04-11
11:00 | 2022-04-11
10:30 | 2022-04-11
10:00 | 2022-04-11
09:30 | 2022-04-11
09:00 | 2022-04-11
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رمضانيات
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website