دمار هائل في ماريوبول الأوكرانية..فيديوهات توثق الخراب!

Lebanon 24
20-04-2022 | 03:00
تواصل روسيا عمليتها العسكرية في ماريوبول، حيث يتقدم آلاف الجنود الروس المدعومين بقصف المدفعية والصواريخ للسيطرة على المدينة المحاصرة منذ أيام الحرب الأولى.


وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو تداولها رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي حجم الدمار الهائل الذي شهدته ماريوبول.

ووجهت روسيا يوم الأربعاء إنذارا جديدا للمقاتلين الأوكرانيين الذين ما زالوا محتجزين في ماريوبول من أجل الاستسلام.
 
المصدر: سكاي نيوز
