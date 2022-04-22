عربي-دولي

الصومال.. قتلى وجرحى بهجوم على فندق بمقديشو (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
22-04-2022 | 15:22
أفادت وكالة الأنباء الصومالية مساء يوم الجمعة بأن مسلحي "حركة الشباب" هاجموا فندق "ليدو" على شاطئ ليدو بالعاصمة مقديشو، مما أدى إلى وقوع قتلى وإصابات.

وذكرت أن قائد قوة الشرطة الصومالية العماد محمد حسن حجار و11 عضوا بالبرلمان الصومالي وسياسيين آخرين كانوا في موقع الاعتداء، وأشارت إلى أنه لم يعرف بعد عدد القتلى والجرحى.
 
 
كما شنت حركة الشباب في الصومال اليوم هجوما على قاعدة عسكرية بولاية جوبالاند، عبر قصف بقذائف الهاون.

وتتمركز في القاعدة المتواجدة بضواحي مدينة كيسمايو جنوب البلاد، قوات صومالية.

ونقلت مصادر عن شهود عيان في ولاية جوبالاند أنهم سمعوا قصفا مدفعيا داخل وحول القاعدة العسكرية، لكن لم يتمكنوا من تأكيد وقوع إصابات على الرغم من أن بعض التقارير ذكرت وقوع خسائر بشرية.

وأعلنت حركة الشباب مسؤوليتها عن الهجوم، وزعمت أنها قتلت عددا من الجنود جراء قصف قذائف.

وعقب الهجوم، نفذت قوات جوبالاند عمليات لملاحقة المسلحين وتأمين المنطقة.
