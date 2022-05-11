Advertisement

"في مشهد مأساوي".. أوكرانيا تنشر صورا لجرحى محاصرين في آزوفستال "بلا أطراف" (صور)

Lebanon 24
11-05-2022 | 03:00
نشرت وزارة الخارجية الأوكرانية، الثلاثاء، صورا لبعض الجرحى المحاصرين بمصنع آزوفستال للصلب في مدينة ماريوبول جنوب شرق أوكرانيا، تظهر بعضهم بلا أطراف نتيجة إصابتهم.

وقالت الوزارة في منشور على تويتر تعليقا على الصور: "يعاني المدافعون المصابون عن آزوفستال من ظروف غير صحية، دون حصولهم على أي رعاية طبية، وهم يفتقرون إلى الماء والغذاء".
المصدر: الحرة
