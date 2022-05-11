"في مشهد مأساوي".. أوكرانيا تنشر صورا لجرحى محاصرين في آزوفستال "بلا أطراف" (صور)

Injured defenders of #Azovstal are in complete unsanitary conditions without any necessary medication, they lack water and food.
We call on the intʼl community to help us evacuate wounded people who are out of the battle & should be properly treated acc. to the Geneva Convention. pic.twitter.com/nd875pFRhz
— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) May 10, 2022
Injured defenders of #Azovstal are in complete unsanitary conditions without any necessary medication, they lack water and food.
We call on the intʼl community to help us evacuate wounded people who are out of the battle & should be properly treated acc. to the Geneva Convention. pic.twitter.com/nd875pFRhz