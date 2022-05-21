بلمح البصر... صاروخ روسي "يمسح" عن وجه الارض قصر الثقافة في خاركيف!(فيديو)

The 🇷🇺 are deliberately terrorizing the civilian population of Ukraine. Unique shots from surveillance cameras: a Russian missile hitting the Palace of Culture in Lozova, Kharkiv Region. 7 local residents were injured, including 1 child. #airdefenseforukraine. We need it today! pic.twitter.com/5luJWy3s7f
— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 20, 2022
