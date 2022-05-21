Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بلمح البصر... صاروخ روسي "يمسح" عن وجه الارض قصر الثقافة في خاركيف!(فيديو)

Lebanon 24
21-05-2022 | 23:30
Doc-P-954736-637887757134618867.jpg
Doc-P-954736-637887757134618867.jpg photos 0
نشرت وزارة الدفاع الأوكرانية، السبت، مقطع فيديو يوثق استهداف الجيش الروسي قصر الثقافة في منطقة لوزوفا، بمدينة خاركيف شرقي البلاد.

وقالت الوزارة في تغريدة  إن قوت الجيش الروسي "تتعمد ترهيب المدنيين، باستهداف مواقع غير عسكرية في أوكرانيا".
وكشفت التغريدة أن القصف الذي طال المركز الثقافي في لوزوفا، تسبب في إصابة 7 مواطنين، بينهم طفل.

ويظهر الفيديو كيف كانت الأجواء بالمدينة تميل إلى الهدوء، بينما لم يشكل المبنى بأي حال من الأحوال تهديدا للقوات الروسية.

وتعالت أعمدة دخان كثيف إثر قصف المبنى، فيما هرع مدنيون كانوا قريبين منه، هربا.
 
يُذكر أن قصر الثقافة يقع على حافة طريق يرتادها مدنيون، حيث يتوسط منطقة لوزوفا، الواقعة في مدينة خاركيف.
 
 
 
المصدر: الحرة
