عربي-دولي

حادث مروع لـ"قطار الطلقة" في الصين (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
04-06-2022 | 07:00
في حادث مروع قل ما يحصل في عالم تطور المواصلات الكبير، ارتطم قطار "الطلقة" في الصين بانهيار طيني مما أدى إلى تحطمه ومقتل السائق.


ولقي سائق قطار فائق السرعة في جنوب الصين حتفه، وأصيب 8 أشخاص عندما خرجت عربتان عن القضبان في ساعة مبكرة من صباح السبت، بعد اصطدامهما بانهيار طيني، حسبما أفاد تلفزيون الصين المركزي الرسمي.
ووقع الحادث في منتصف النهار، بينما كان القطار يدخل نفقا في مقاطعة غويتشو الجنوبية. كان القطار يسافر على طريق منتظم إلى مركز الأعمال الساحلي في غوانغتشو.
 
 
وأفاد تلفزيون الصين المركزي بأن المصابين في حالة مستقرة، وتم إجلاء 136 شخصا آخرين، كانوا على متن القطار، بسلام.

ويشار إلى أن سبب الحادث قيد التحقيق. وأصبحت الانهيارات الأرضية شائعة في المنطقة نتيجة مزيج من هطول الأمطار الغزيرة وتطوير البنية التحتية في المناطق الجبلية.

وتمتلك الصين أكبر شبكة للسكك الحديدية فائقة السرعة في العالم، حيث يبلغ طولها 40 ألف كيلومتر من المسارات على مستوى البلاد، وتعمل القطارات بسرعة تزيد عن 300 كيلومتر في الساعة.

ويتم نقل مئات الملايين من الركاب سنويا، بالرغم من انخفاض هذا الرقم بشدة في ظل قيود السفر المرتبطة بجائحة كورونا.

يشار إلى أن سجل سلامة النظام جيد بشكل عام، باستثناء حادث عام 2011 بين قطارين خارج مدينة ونتشو الجنوبية، والذي خلف 40 قتيلا على الأقل، وأثار ضجة عامة بشأن محاولة واضحة للتغطية على مدى الضرر.

