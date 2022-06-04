حادث مروع لـ"قطار الطلقة" في الصين (فيديو)

Two coaches of D2809, a bullet train from Guiyang, SW. China’s #Guizhou, to #Guangzhou, S. China, derailed at a station in Guizhou due to a mudslide at 10:30 am on Sat. The driver of the train died. 1 car attendant and 7 passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/JTgs7QnoOB