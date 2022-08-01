Advertisement

عربي-دولي

فيديو يوثق جريمة وحشية في ايطاليا .. ضربه حتى الموت في وضح النهار

Lebanon 24
01-08-2022 | 05:00
أثارت جريمة قتل بائع أفريقي متجول في إيطاليا مشاحنات سياسية قبل الانتخابات الوطنية ايلول المقبل، وسببت جدلا جديدا حول العنصرية بالدولة الأوروبية، وفقا لصحيفة "نيويورك تايمز".

والجمعة، قتل المهاجر النيجيري، ليكا أوغورشوكو، بعد ضربه من قبل مواطن إيطالي بالعكاز حتى الموت في شارع تسوق رئيسي في تشيفيتانوفا ماركي، وهي بلدة ساحلية على ساحل البحر الأدرياتيكي كما يظهر في شريط فيديو للاعتداء تم تداوله آلاف المرات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
وبقي شهود عيان متفرجون على الواقعة دون أن يتدخل أحد على الرغم من استمرار الاعتداء لأربع دقائق، طبقا للصحيفة الأميركية.
 
المصدر: الحرة
