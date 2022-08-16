Advertisement

عربي-دولي

انفجار مستودع ذخيرة بالقرم.. ماذا يجري؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
16-08-2022 | 03:31
A-
A+
Doc-P-981236-637962430337337104.jpg
Doc-P-981236-637962430337337104.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
نقلت وكالة تاس الروسية للأنباء يوم الثلاثاء عن إدارة بلدة مايسكو قولها، إن مستودع ذخيرة انفجر في شمال شبه جزيرة القرم.


وفي وقت سابق، أوردت وكالة الإعلام الروسية نبأ عن اندلاع حريق في محطة تحويل فرعية بالقرب من بلدة جانكوي في شبه جزيرة القرم.
Advertisement

وأكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية في بيان عدم وقوع أي إصابات خطيرة عقب الحريق الذي اندلع في مستودع الذخيرة، بينما نقلت "فرانس برس" عن حاكم شبه جزيرة القرم سيرغي أكسيونوف قوله إن الانفجار أسفر عن إصابة مدنيين اثنين بجروح.

وتداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي عددا من الفيديوهات التي قالوا إنها خاصة بالانفجار الذي وقع اليوم
 
المصدر: سكاي نيوز

عربي-دولي

فيديو

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
06:00 | 2022-08-16
05:30 | 2022-08-16
05:00 | 2022-08-16
04:30 | 2022-08-16
04:00 | 2022-08-16
03:30 | 2022-08-16
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
صحة
فنون ومشاهير
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website