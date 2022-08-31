Advertisement

انقطاع الكهرباء عن أكثر من 350 ألف مشترك في ميشيغان الأميركية ..والسبب!

Lebanon 24
31-08-2022 | 04:30
اجتاحت عواصف رعدية شديدة جنوب ميشيغان وشمال غرب أوهايو يوم الاثنين، تاركة مئات الآلاف من المنازل بدون كهرباء، كما تسببت في مقتل ثلاثة أشخاص.

ومن بين القتلى صبي يبلغ من العمر 11 عاما جرفته مياه الصرف مع امتداد نظام العاصفة إلى أركنساس.
وذكر موقع "mlive" إن أكثر من 381000 عميل في ميشيغان انقطعت عنهم الكهرباء يوم الثلاثاء، بعد هبوب عواصف رعدية بلغت سرعتها 70 ميلا في الساعة.

وقالت شركة "DTE إنيرجي" إن 265018 عميلا على الجانب الجنوبي الشرقي من الولاية بدون كهربا، كما أبلغت شركة "كونسيومر إنيرجي" عن 116.085 عميل بدون كهرباء.

وعملت الطواقم طوال الليل لإعادة التيار الكهربائي بعد أن دمرت العواصف الأشجار وخطوط الكهرباء.
 
 
ودعت شركات المرافق العامة إلى تجنب خطوط الكهرباء المعطل، حيث تعرضت  فتاة تبلغ من العمر 14 عاما للصعق بالكهرباء يوم الاثنين في مونرو بعد أن لمست خط كهرباء.

إلى ذلك، قال بوب أورافيك، خبير الأرصاد الجوية في صحيفة "ذا ناشيونال"، إن سلسلة من العواصف التي تبددت بحلول ليلة الاثنين، تسببت في هبوب رياح من 60 إلى 80 ميلا في الساعة في أجزاء من إلينوي وإنديانا وميشيغان وأوهايو، مما أدى إلى تحذيرات شديدة من العواصف الرعدية على مدار اليوم.

وامتد تأثير العاصفة جنوبا إلى أركنساس، حيث اجتاحت الأمطار الغزيرة والفيضانات الجزء الشمالي من الولاية، حسبما قال جو سيلرز الخبير في خدمة الأرصاد الوطنية.
(روسيا اليوم)
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
تابع
