Advertisement

فنون ومشاهير

تهديد بوجود قنبلة يلغي حفل نجمة عالمية (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
12-12-2022 | 15:38
A-
A+
Doc-P-1019472-638064818005520691.png
Doc-P-1019472-638064818005520691.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو من حفل النجمة باتي لابيل أمس الأحد، والذي تم إيقافه بشكل سريع ومفاجئ لأسباب أمنية.


وأكد المنظمون أن حفلة باتي لابيل في مسرح ريفرسايد في مدينة ميلووكي بولاية ويسكونسن الأميركية، توقف فجأة، حيث سارع الحراس إلى حماية المغنية وإخراجها من المسرح، وذلك بسبب تهديد بوجود قنبلة.
Advertisement
 
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في فنون ومشاهير Lebanon 24
16:00 | 2022-12-12
14:47 | 2022-12-12
14:00 | 2022-12-12
13:27 | 2022-12-12
12:52 | 2022-12-12
12:43 | 2022-12-12
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
كأس العالم2022
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website