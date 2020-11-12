فنون ومشاهير

بعد وصفها بالزوجة الثانية.. زوج درة يحسم الجدل بشأن طلاقه! (صورة)

12-11-2020 | 12:00
علق رجل الأعمال المصري هاني سعد زوج النجمة التونسية درة بطريقة غير مباشرة على تداول الكثير من الشائعات بعد زواجه، وأشار إلى أنه لم يطلق زوجته الأولى.
 

When two souls are meant to connect location , timing and circumstances are all irrelevant . They suddenly become a magnet for one another and despite their efforts to fight it, the universe somehow manipulates all in there favor. And in that moment,when they finally give in, a new love is born. @dorra_zarrouk ❤️ #اللهم_صل_وسلم_على_نبينا_محمد

A post shared by Hany Saad (@hanysaad.hs) on




ورد سعد بطريقة غير مباشرة عبر حسابه بموقع "إنستغرام"، ونشر صورة من حفل زفافه معلقا: "عندما يحين لروحين الالتقاء بمكان، فإن التوقيت والظروف كلها غير معنية، فجأة يصبحوا مغناطيسا لبعضهم البعض، وعلي الرغم من جهودهم لمحاربته فإن الكون كله يتلاعب بطريقة ما بكل شيء لصالحه.. وفي تلك اللحظة عندما يستسلموا أخيرا ، يولد حب جديد".

وكانت النجمة درة قد حسمت الشائعات حول أنها الزوجة الثانية في اليوم التالي لزفافها، مؤكدة أن زوجها مطلق وأراد أن يبدأ حياته من جديد معها.

وتسبب زواج رجل الأعمال المصري والفنانة التونسية في جدل واسع على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر، بعد تداول صور لهاني سعد بصحبة زوجته الأولى وأولاده وأنه تزوج عليها الفنانة التونسية.
المصدر: وكالات
