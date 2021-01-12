فنون ومشاهير

بجلسة تصوير مميزة ابن راغب علامة يحتفل بعيد ميلاده العشرين.. أصبح شاباً وسيماً (صور)

12-01-2021 | 10:30
إحتفل ابن الفنان راغب علامة لؤي علامة بعيد ميلاده العشرين، حيث خضع لجلسة تصوير مميّزة وشارك متابعيه ببعض الصور على حسابه الخاص على إنستغرام.

 

A post shared by Louai R. Alama - لؤي علامة (@louaialama)


 

وعايد السوبر ستار راغب علامة إبنه عبر تويتر وقال: "عاماً بعد عام، أصبحتَ الرجل الّذي لطالما حلمت برؤيتك تتحوّل إليه. أنت تجعلنا جميعًا فخورين. عيد ميلاد سعيد وليكن عاماً مليئاً بالإنجازات العظيمة، أحبك أكثر مما يمكن أن تصفه الكلمات".

 

