بجلسة تصوير مميزة ابن راغب علامة يحتفل بعيد ميلاده العشرين.. أصبح شاباً وسيماً (صور)

إحتفل ابن الفنان راغب علامة لؤي علامة بعيد ميلاده العشرين، حيث خضع لجلسة تصوير مميّزة وشارك متابعيه ببعض الصور على حسابه الخاص على إنستغرام.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Louai R. Alama - لؤي علامة (@louaialama)
A post shared by Louai R. Alama - لؤي علامة (@louaialama)
وعايد السوبر ستار راغب علامة إبنه عبر تويتر وقال: "عاماً بعد عام، أصبحتَ الرجل الّذي لطالما حلمت برؤيتك تتحوّل إليه. أنت تجعلنا جميعًا فخورين. عيد ميلاد سعيد وليكن عاماً مليئاً بالإنجازات العظيمة، أحبك أكثر مما يمكن أن تصفه الكلمات".
Year after year you are becoming the man I've always dreamed of seeing you turn into 🙏🙏 You make us all proud ♥️ Happy Birthday and may this year be a year filled with great accomplishments 🎉🎊 I love you more than words can describe ♥️❤ #LouaiAlama #كل_عام_وانت_بخير 🎉 pic.twitter.com/k6o1jmHdh1
— RaghebAlama (@raghebalama) January 10, 2021
Year after year you are becoming the man I've always dreamed of seeing you turn into 🙏🙏 You make us all proud ♥️ Happy Birthday and may this year be a year filled with great accomplishments 🎉🎊 I love you more than words can describe ♥️❤ #LouaiAlama #كل_عام_وانت_بخير 🎉 pic.twitter.com/k6o1jmHdh1