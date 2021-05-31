فنون ومشاهير

كيم كارداشيان تكشف عن إصابتها بـ”كورونا“.. من نقل العدوى إليها؟

Lebanon 24
31-05-2021 | 16:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-828733-637580800497704868.jpg
Doc-P-828733-637580800497704868.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
كشفت نجمة تلفزيون الواقع كيم كارداشيان مؤخراً أمام متابعيها ومعجبيها، أنها أصيبت بفيروس "كورونا" في وقتٍ سابق.

ونشرت كارداشيان عبر حسابها على "تويتر" تفاصيل بشأن ما حصل معها، مشيرة إلى أنها أصيبت بالفيروس بعد عودتها من احتفال عيد ميلادها الذي أقيم في جزر بولينيزيا الفرنسية خلال شهر أكتوبر/تشرين الأول الماضي.

وبذلك، تنفي كيم كارداشيان التقارير التي ذكرت أنها أصيبت بالفيروس خلال رحلتها مع أسرتها إلى تلك المنطقة، وقالت: "ليس صحيحاً، فلم يصب أحد بكورونا خلال الرحلة. كان ابني "ساينت" هو أول من أصيب به في عائلتنا والتقطه من المدرسة من طالب آخر ثبتت إصابته أولاً، بعدها ظهرت الأعراض عليّ وأصبت بالمرض بعد بضعة أيام من سعاله علي أثناء رعايتي له".
 
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في فنون ومشاهير Lebanon 24
14:00 | 2021-05-31
12:30 | 2021-05-31
10:56 | 2021-05-31
10:15 | 2021-05-31
08:00 | 2021-05-31
07:00 | 2021-05-31
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website