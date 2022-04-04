فنون ومشاهير

ياسر جلال "تريند" على السوشيال ميديا.. أداء مميّز لدور السيسي وتغيير نبرة صوته (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
04-04-2022 | 14:00
لا يزال ظهور النجم ياسر جلال في الحلقة الأولى لمسلسل "الاختيار 3" محط إهتمام الجمهور، ليس فقط لتجسيد شخصية الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي ولكن لأدائه التمثيلي المميّزة وقدرته على تغيير نبرة صوته.

وسيطر عنصر المفاجأة ليس فقط بظهور النجم المصري إنما أيضاً بتقمصه لطبقة الصوت وأداء الرئيس المصري، علاوة على تقارب الشكل الذي وصل به فنانو المكياج بالمسلسل لملامح مقاربة للرئيس السيسي، وأشاد الجمهور عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بأداء ياسر وهو يرتدي البذلة العسكرية.
 

وارتبط ظهور الفنان المصري بأداء مجموعة من المشاهد للسيسي أثناء ترؤسه جهاز المخابرات الحربية قبل ثورة 30 حزيران 2013، وقدم فريق العمل بالمسلسل تجسيدا مميزا لشخصيات مثل الرئيس المصري الراحل محمد مرسي ووزير الدفاع الراحل محمد حسين طنطاوي وقيادات عسكرية شهيرة.

وتحول اسم ياسر جلال إلى تريند على مواقع التواصل بعد تجسيده لشخصية السيسي، وأشاد البعض بدوه في حين انتقده آخرون ووصفوا الأداء بالمبالغ فيه وكذلك شنّ المعارضين للرئيس حملة ضده، منتقدين بعض التفاصيل الموجودة في أحداث الحلقات الأولى من المسلسل.

ويشارك في بطولة مسلسل "الاختيار 3" مجموعة من النجوم منهم كريم عبد العزيز، وياسر جلال، وأحمد عز، وأحمد السقا، وإيمان العاصي، وعبدالعزيز مخيون، وبيومي فؤاد، وهشام إسماعيل وهو من تأليف هاني سرحان وإخراج بيتر ميمي.
المصدر: لها
