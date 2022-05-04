Advertisement

فنون ومشاهير

إنتحار فنانة شهيرة بعد اصابتها بهذا المرض.. هكذا أنهت حياتها (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
04-05-2022 | 07:20
A-
A+
Doc-P-948696-637872708162434703.jpg
Doc-P-948696-637872708162434703.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
في حفل خاص أُقيم بقاعة مشاهير موسيقى الكانتري، لتكريم والدتهما أسطورة موسيقى الكانتري نعومي جود، لم تتمالك النجمتان وينونا وأشلي جود دموعهما وتذكّرتا بتأثر والدتهما التي توفيت منتحرةً.

وخلال الحفل الذي أُقيم بعد 24 ساعة فقط على وفاة المغنية العالمية بعد صراع مع مرض عقلي مزمن، عن عمر ناهز 76 عاماً، تحدثت النجمة العالمية آشلي عن أمها وهي تبكي بتأثر قائلةً: "أحببتك أمي كثيراً وأنا آسفة لأنك لم تستطيعي الصمود أكثر من ذلك". وأضافت: "تقديركم لأمي هو الذي جعلها تستمر وتقاوم طوال السنوات الماضية، ورغم قلبي المحطّم، إلا أنني سأستمر في الغناء والتمثيل، وأتذكرها دائماً".
Advertisement
 


وكانت كل من وينونا وأشلي قد أعلنتا عبر صفحاتهما في السوشيال ميديا خبر وفاة والدتهما يوم السبت الماضي، وغرّدت الشقيقتان: "اليوم نحن الأختين شهدنا مأساة تتمثل في فقدان أمنا الجميلة بسبب مرض عقلي. لقد غمرنا رحيلها بالحزن العميق، ونعلم أنه كما أحببناها، أحبها جمهورها".
 


وكانت المغنية الراحلة قد كشفت في عام 2016 أنها تعاني اكتئاباً شديداً جعلها تلازم منزلها، وأقدمت على الانتحار يوم الثلاثاء، منهية حياتها بيدها من خلال تناول جرعات كبيرة من الدواء. وطلب زوجها من الرأي العام أن يحترم خصوصيتها. 
المصدر: زهرة
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في فنون ومشاهير Lebanon 24
08:00 | 2022-05-04
07:51 | 2022-05-04
05:45 | 2022-05-04
05:00 | 2022-05-04
04:54 | 2022-05-04
04:10 | 2022-05-04
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رمضانيات
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website