فنون ومشاهير

ممثلة شهيرة تتعرّض لحادث خطير.. اصطدمت سيارتها بمنزل واشتعلت النيران داخلها! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
06-08-2022 | 02:55
في حادث مروع، أصيبت الممثلة الأميركية، آن هاش، بجروح وحروق خطيرة، بعد اصطدام سيارتها بمنزل في لوس أنجلوس، الأمر الذي أدى إلى اشتعال النيران داخلها.

 

ووفقا لقناة "إن بي سي لوس أنجلوس"، فقد كانت هاش تقود سيارتها الكوبر الزرقاء، مسرعة، بشارع سكني، وارتطمت سيارتها بجدار أحد المنازل في الحي الذي تقطنه.

A speeding Mini Cooper with the actress #AnneHeche reportedly behind the wheel, smashes into a home bursting into flames. The actress is critically injured. Eyewitness News with new video and an update on Heche's condition. Tonight at 11 from ABC7. https://t.co/qnmqiltCT9 pic.twitter.com/qeAlovIzY9

وتسبب الحادث في اندلاع حريق كبير داخل المنزل أيضا، واستلزم حضور 59 من رجال الإطفاء، كما استغرق 65 دقيقة لحصره وإطفاء النيران داخل المبنى المتضرر بشدة.

 

 

ووفقا لإدارة الإطفاء في لوس أنجلوس، فقد تم العثور على الممثلة داخل السيارة ونقلت إلى المستشفى، على حين لم يصب أهل المنزل بأي أذى.

(سكاي نيوز)

