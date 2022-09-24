Advertisement

فنون ومشاهير

مغني راب شهير يتورط في شجار بأحد الملاهي الليلية بدبي (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
24-09-2022 | 10:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-993835-637996294873662965.jpg
Doc-P-993835-637996294873662965.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
يبدو أن مغني الراب الأميركي الشهير، تيكاشي 69، لا يمل من افتعال المشاكل والمتاعب التي اعتاد أن يضع نفسه فيها منذ أن بزغ نجمه قبل بضعة أعوام.

فبعد أسابيع قليلة من صدور أمر قضائي يمنع من الاقتراب من صديقته، جايد، على خلفية حادثة عنف منزلي، عاد المغني البالغ من العمر، 26 عاما، ليتصدر عناوين الصحف مرة أخرى عقب شجار له داخل أحد الملاهي الليلية في مدينة دبي بدولة الإمارات العربية.
Advertisement

وكشف موقع Hollywood Unlocked عن تورط تيكاشي في شجار في ذلك الملهى الليلي عقب رفض منسق الموسيقى (دي جي) أن يبث موسيقاه.

وذكر أحد المصادر للموقع أن تيكاشي، واسمه الحقيقي دانييل هيرنانديز، قد هاجم منسق "الدي جي" قبل أن يتدخل رجال آخرون وينهالوا بالضرب على المغني الشاب. 
 
 
وقال المصدر أيضًا أن منسق الموسيقى أمسك الميكروفون بعد الشجار ، قائلاً: "نحن لا نحب الوشاية. مستحيل أن أعزف أغنية لواش".

وكان مطرب الراب قد وشى على زملائه في عصابة إجرامية كان ينتمي إليها عام 2019 واعترف بتفاصيل جرائم سرقة واتجار بالمخدرات، مقابل الحصول على حكم مخفف. 

 وبعد أن تم تصوير المشاجرة على الإنترنت ، تسربت زاوية أخرى من الحادث، تظهر مغني الراب يضرب المنسق أثناء سحبه من قبل عدة رجال.
 
(الحرة) 
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في فنون ومشاهير Lebanon 24
11:00 | 2022-09-24
08:31 | 2022-09-24
08:00 | 2022-09-24
05:00 | 2022-09-24
04:17 | 2022-09-24
03:18 | 2022-09-24
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
صحة
فنون ومشاهير
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website