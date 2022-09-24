مغني راب شهير يتورط في شجار بأحد الملاهي الليلية بدبي (فيديو)

#6ix9ine gets into BRAWL and BOOMS a DJ for not playing one of his songs after he said “He doesn’t play rats” 🐀 😳🤜🏾



Someone also appears to try and snatch 6ix9ine’s chain ⛓👀#Trending #OsoChattin #Hiphop #Rap #Music #Dubai #Club #Fight #Brawl #Chain #Tekashi69 #Danny pic.twitter.com/BO9uYYtIiP