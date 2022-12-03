Advertisement

لبنان

لتعافي لبنان... فرونتسكا: هذا الأمر سيكون أساسياً

Lebanon 24
03-12-2022 | 03:44
 غردت المنسقة الخاصة للأمم المتحدة يوانا فرونتسكا عبر حسابها على "تويتر": "في حين يتطلع لبنان إلى مستقبل أكثر استقرارا واستدامة، فإن نجاح الجهود للتعافي يعتمد على عدم إهمال أحد. سيكون الإدماج الكامل وتمكين الأشخاص ذوي الحاجات الخاصة على المستويات الاجتماعية والاقتصادية والسياسية أمرا أساسيا".
