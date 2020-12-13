لبنان

مدير مستشفى الحريري يعلن إصابة والديه بكورونا.. "محنة لا أتمناها لأحد"

Lebanon 24
13-12-2020 | 12:48
قال مدير مستشفى رفيق الحريري الدكتور فراس أبيض إن والديه اللذين دخلا الى مستشفى الحريري الأسبوع الماضي بعد إصابتهما بكورونا، عادا الى المنزل اليوم.

وعن أهمية التشخيص المبكر والرعاية، أضاف في تغريدة عبر تويتر: والداي مسنان ويعانيان من الأمراض. والتشخيص المبكر إضافة الى العناية الممتازة من قبل الطاقم الطبي والتمريضي في المستشفى لعبا دورا أساسياً في تعافيهما.
 
وأعرب أبيض نهايةً على امتنانه لعائلته الثانية، أي زملائه في مستشفى الحريري، لرعايتهم عائلته الأولى. وأكّد أنه من دون المستوى الممتاز للرعاية والعمل الجاد، فقد كانت النتيجة لتكون مختلفة تماماً. وقال: لا أتمنى هذه المحنة، سواء للوالدين أو للأطفال، أو أي أحد. ودعا الجميع للبقاء بأمان.
 

