أكثر فتكاً بنسبة 30%.. هل حان الوقت لبدء وضع كمامتين؟

Is it time to start wearing two masks and switch to premium masks?
Back in December when the news of #b117 #COVID19 made headlines as being too contagious, I switched from cloth masks to double masks esp that >50% of spread comes from people carrying #COVID w no symptoms. pic.twitter.com/gbRlzjCnfp
— Petra Khoury (@petra_khoury) January 25, 2021
Is it time to start wearing two masks and switch to premium masks?
Back in December when the news of #b117 #COVID19 made headlines as being too contagious, I switched from cloth masks to double masks esp that >50% of spread comes from people carrying #COVID w no symptoms. pic.twitter.com/gbRlzjCnfp