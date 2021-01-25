لبنان

أكثر فتكاً بنسبة 30%.. هل حان الوقت لبدء وضع كمامتين؟

25-01-2021 | 17:04
تحدثت مستشارة رئيس حكومة تصريف الأعمال للشؤون الصحية بترا خوري، في سلسلة تغريدات لها عبر "تويتر" عن كوفيد المتغير، وأشارت الى أنه "بعد أن أصبح هناك المزيد من الأدلة على أن المتغير B117 هو أكثر فتكًا بنسبة 30٪ هناك المزيد من الدعوات لتغيير الممارسات السابقة في ما يتعلق بوضع الكمامة. تحمي الأقنعة المصنوعة من القماش بشكل أقل؛ فهي تلتقط قطرات الرذاذ الخاصة بكم ولكنها توفر حماية ضعيفة في ما يتعلق بالاستنشاق، لذلك يجب أن يستخدمها أقل من 95٪ من الناس لتكون فعالة".
 


وسألت خوري: "هل حان الوقت لبدء وضع كمامتين والتحول إلى الأقنعة المختصة؟ في شهر كانون الأول الماضي عندما تصدرت أخبار المتغيرb117″ COVID19″ عناوين الصحف باعتباره معدي للغاية، قمت باستبدال أقنعة القماش إلى الأقنعة المزدوجة، حيث أن أكثر من 50 ٪ من الانتشار يأتي من الأشخاص الذين يحملون كوفيد بدون أي أعراض".
