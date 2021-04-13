لبنان

خبر إيجابي من داخل مستشفى الحريري... هذا ما قاله أبيض

Lebanon 24
13-04-2021 | 21:12
كتب مدير مستشفى رفيق الحريري الجامعي فراس أبيض عبر حسابه على "تويتر":

"للمرة الأولى في عدة أسابيع، انخفض معدل فحوصات الpcr الإيجابية التي أجريت اليوم في مختبراتنا إلى 12 بالمئة. لست متأكدا لماذا. من المبكر جداً الاحتفال أو خذل حراسنا ولكن هو خبر جيد مع ذلك. اعتقدت أنه يستحق المشاركة.

For the first time in many weeks, the test positivity rate of the PCR tests done today in our labs went down to 12% (74+/604). Not sure why, or if it is a trend. Too early to celebrate, or let down our guards. But is is a good news none the less. I thought it is worth sharing. 😊

