دخول سعودي مباشر على خط الأزمة.. إيجابية مع وقف التنفيذ

Important discussion with my Saudi and French counterparts, @FaisalbinFarhan and @JY_LeDrian, regarding the need for Lebanon’s political leaders to show real leadership by implementing overdue reforms to stabilize the economy and provide the Lebanese people much-needed relief. pic.twitter.com/wJk4nvgOyU
— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 29, 2021
