لبنان

دخول سعودي مباشر على خط الأزمة.. إيجابية مع وقف التنفيذ

خاص "لبنان 24"

|
Lebanon 24
30-06-2021 | 12:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-838231-637606505026719189.jpg
Doc-P-838231-637606505026719189.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
ليس مضمون البيان المقتضب الذي أصدره وزير الخارجية الأميركي أنتوني بلينكين عقب لقائه بنظيريْه الفرنسي جان إيف لودريان والسعودي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، على هامش اجتماع وزراء خارجية "مجموعة العشرين"، في ماتيرا الإيطالية جديداً. الرسالة هي نفسها: تحمّلوا مسؤولياتكم كمسؤولين ونفذوا الإصلاحات اللازمة.
اللقاء الثلاثي، وهو الأوّل من نوعه منذ تنصيب جو بايدن رئيساً، يأتي بعد أيام على كشف لودريان في مؤتمر مشترك مع بلينكين أنّ باريس وواشنطن "ستتحركان معا للضغط" على المسؤولين عن الأزمة "المعروفين لدى فرنسا". وآنذاك أكّد لودريان أنّه وبلينكن لديهما "التقييم نفسه للوضع" بشأن "الانهيار المأسوي لهذا البلد". كما ويأتي اللقاء بعد أيام على تصريحات السفيرة الأميركية، دوروثي شيا، التي أكدت دعم بلادها مبادرة الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون لجهة تشكيل حكومة مهمة.
التوافق الأميركي-الفرنسي في ما خص بلبنان ليس مستجداً إذن، بل بدأت معالمه بالظهور بعد مغادرة دونالد ترامب، المعروف بنزعته الصقورية ،البيت الأبيض، إلا أنّ اللافت هذه المرة هو دخول السعودية مباشرةً على خط الأزمة بعد فترة انكفاء طويلة .
رمزية الصورة كبيرة بل توحي بولادة جبهة ثلاثية في مواجهة المسؤولين اللبنانيين المتقاعسين عمداً، لا سيما أنّ الموقف السعودي ممَ يجري في لبنان ينسجم مع الأميركي والفرنسي، ناهيك عن أنّ العلاقات اللبنانية-السعودية تمر في مرحلة عصيبة- إن لم تكن الأسوأ- فاقمتها تصريحات وزير الخارجية والمغتربين السابق شربل وهبة وضبط عمليات تهريب المخدرات الى السعودية على نحو أسبوعي تقريباً.
من جهتها، تعلّق مصادر ديبلوماسية بالقول إنّ القرار بتدخل الرياض التنفيذي في لبنان لم يُتخذ بعد، وتذهب هذه المصادر إلى اختصار ما يجري بأنّه "إيجابية مع وقف التنفيذ".
ولأنّ ما يجري في لبنان لا ينفصل عن تطوّرات الإقليم، وتحديداً اليمن والعراق وسوريا، لا يستبعد مراقبون أنّ تكون الخطوة السعودية مرتبطة بعملية إعادة النظر بسياسات المنطقة التي تجريها الرياض، وذلك في أعقاب اللقاءات الإيرانية-السعودية في بغداد وتبدّل موقف ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان لجهة التعاطي مع إيران، بعدما أعرب في نيسان الفائت عن رغبته في "علاقات طيبة وإيجابية فيها منفعة للجميع".
يستخدم الأميركيون سلاح العقوبات ويدعمون الجيش، أمّا الفرنسيون فيدعمون الجيش أيضاً وينشطون في أوساط جمعيات المجتمع المدني كما فرضوا مؤخراً قيوداً على دخول مسؤولين لبنانيين إلى الأراضي الفرنسية. هذا الواقع يطرح تساؤلات حول مجالات ترجمة اللقاء الثلاثي عملياً، إذا ما اتُخذ القرار، والخطوة التي ستتخذها السعودية من جهتها في سياق الضغط على المسؤولين اللبنانيين.
 

لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك

خاص "لبنان 24"

أيضاً في لبنان Lebanon 24
07:50 | 2021-06-30
07:45 | 2021-06-30
07:40 | 2021-06-30
07:39 | 2021-06-30
07:35 | 2021-06-30
07:32 | 2021-06-30
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website