تمت مشاهدتها عبر القمر الصناعي... هذا جديد باخرة الوقود الايرانية الثانية إلى لبنان

Lebanon 24
15-09-2021 | 11:24
Doc-P-864175-637673273372098455.jpg
Doc-P-864175-637673273372098455.jpg photos 0
كشف موقع "تانكر تراكرز" لتتبع السفن أن باخرة النفط الإيرانية الثانية المتجهة إلى لبنان، ستتأخر عن الوصول حوالي أسبوع.
 
وقال الموقع في تغريدة عبر "تويتر": "ثاني ناقلة نفط إيرانية تحمل وقودا مخصصا للبنان والتي ستتجه على الأرجح إلى ميناء بانياس في سوريا، تمت مشاهدتها في صور القمر الصناعي هذا الصباح. وهي تأخرت ما يقارب الأسبوع عن الجدول الزمني المحدد".
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم

عربي-دولي

