لبنان

السفير البريطاني يستمتع بالطعام اللبناني: المنقوشة والفلافل والفتوش!

Lebanon 24
30-09-2021 | 02:29
اعلن السفير البريطاني الجديد في لبنان ايان كولارد انه منذ وصوله الى لبنان اي منذ نحو 3 اشهر وهو يستمتع بالطعام اللبناني.

وغرد عبر تويتر: حسنًا، أنا في لبنان منذ 3 أشهر، لقد استمتعت بوفرة الطعام ... المنقوشة  والفلافل والفتوش والمزيد!

واضاف: "دعونا نحاول الحصول على ترتيب من الألف إلى الياء من المأكولات اللبنانية المفضلة (حتى لو كانت نباتية إن أمكن!)
أرسلوا لي أفكاركم وسأرى كم يمكنني أن آكل خلال الشهر القادم !!
 
 
 
