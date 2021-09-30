السفير البريطاني يستمتع بالطعام اللبناني: المنقوشة والفلافل والفتوش!

Okay Twitterverse, I’ve been in Lebanon for 3 months



I’ve enjoyed food galore… manousheh 🫓, fattoush 🥗, falafel 🧆 , and more!



Let’s try for an A-Z of Lebanese favourites (vegetarian if possible!)



Send me your ideas and I will see how many I can eat over the next month!! pic.twitter.com/untBSLTBPX