لبنان

ناقلة الوقود الإيرانية الثالثة للبنان تصل بانياس في سوريا

Lebanon 24
05-10-2021 | 23:55
A-
A+
Doc-P-871747-637691003247505932.jpg
Doc-P-871747-637691003247505932.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
كشف موقع شركة "تانكر تراكرز" لتتبع شحنات النفط عالميا، اليوم الأربعاء، أن ناقلة ثالثة تحمل وقودا إيرانيا مخصصا للبنان وصلت إلى سوريا.

وقالت الخدمة الإلكترونية، على حسابها على تويتر، إن شحنة النفط الثالثة المخطط وصولها إلى لبنان بلغت مدينة بانياس الساحلية السورية.
 
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في لبنان Lebanon 24
05:29 | 2021-10-06
05:27 | 2021-10-06
05:04 | 2021-10-06
05:00 | 2021-10-06
04:55 | 2021-10-06
04:54 | 2021-10-06
فيديو
lebanon 24
03:58 | 2021-10-03 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website