تحية من وليد جنبلاط الى ملكة جمال اليونان.. اليكم التفاصيل

While most countries are attending the Miss Universe competition at Eilat in Israel the decision of miss Greece Rafaele Plastira not to attend is a great act of solidarity with the Palestinian people under occupation #greece pic.twitter.com/PZ1Rnu6HXO
— Walid Joumblatt (@walidjoumblatt) November 24, 2021
