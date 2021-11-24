لبنان

تحية من وليد جنبلاط الى ملكة جمال اليونان.. اليكم التفاصيل

كتب رئيس الحزب التقدمي الاشتراكي وليد جنبلاط عبر تويتر: "بينما تحضر معظم الدول مسابقة ملكة جمال الكون في إيلات في إسرائيل، فإن قرار ملكة جمال اليونان رافائيل بلاستيرا بعدم الحضور هو عمل تضامني كبير مع الشعب الفلسطيني تحت الاحتلال".
