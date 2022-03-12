لبنان

بيان هام من الصليب الأحمر إلى أبناء الشمال

Lebanon 24
12-03-2022 | 09:37
Doc-P-929983-637827001645955556.jpg
Doc-P-929983-637827001645955556.jpg photos 0
أصدر الصليب الأحمر اللبناني البيان الآتي: طرأ عطل على رقم الطوارئ المجاني 140 في محافظة الشمال بسبب توقف سنترال أوجيرو في مدينة طرابلس. للحالات الطارئة يرجى الاتصال بنا على الرقم المؤقت: 054558200 إلى حين معالجة المشكلة.
 
