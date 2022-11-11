شاهدوا هذه المدوّنة تتناول خفاشاً... "أصل كورونا" إلى الواجهة من جديد (فيديو)

Thai blogger faces five years in jail for videoing herself eating a WHOLE BAT in a bowl of soup - after viewers said she risked 'starting a pandemic'
Phonchanok Srisunaklua uploaded video of herself eating soup with bats in it
She described bats as being 'delicious' and is seen pic.twitter.com/uDycQOzRPX
— MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) November 10, 2022
Thai blogger faces five years in jail for videoing herself eating a WHOLE BAT in a bowl of soup - after viewers said she risked 'starting a pandemic'
Phonchanok Srisunaklua uploaded video of herself eating soup with bats in it
She described bats as being 'delicious' and is seen pic.twitter.com/uDycQOzRPX