Advertisement

منوعات

شاهدوا هذه المدوّنة تتناول خفاشاً... "أصل كورونا" إلى الواجهة من جديد (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
11-11-2022 | 03:56
A-
A+
Doc-P-1009615-638037615149640739.jpg
Doc-P-1009615-638037615149640739.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
نشرت مدونة تايلاندية مقطع فيديو وهي تأكل خفاشاً في طبق من الحساء، في الوقت الذي لا يزال فيه فيروس كورونا الذي اتُهم الخفاش بالتسبب به يحصد المزيد من الضحايا.

وتواجه المدونة فونشانوك سريسوناكلو عقوبة السجن لـ5 سنوات بعد نشرها للفيديو "المقزز".
Advertisement

ووصفت سريسوناكلو وجبتها بأنها "لذيذة"، مؤكدة أن طعم الخفاش شبيه بـ"اللحوم النيئة"، كما أشارت إلى أن "عظام الخفاش طرية قابلة للطحن بالأسنان بسهولة".

وأثار الفيديو ردود فعل غاضبة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث قال أحد المعلقين على المقطع: "لم ننته بعد من كورونا، والآن نعود مجددا لأكل الخفافيش".

وعلّق آخر بالقول: "إنك تعرضين بسلوكك هذا حياة الملايين للخطر"، فيما قال لها أحدهم: "ألم تسمعي بوباء كوفيد-19 من قبل أيتها الغبية؟".

المصدر: سكاي نيوز
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
07:28 | 2022-11-10 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
08:10 | 2022-11-10 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
09:42 | 2022-11-10 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
08:46 | 2022-11-10 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
14:00 | 2022-11-10 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
05:00 | 2022-11-11
04:44 | 2022-11-11
02:00 | 2022-11-11
23:52 | 2022-11-10
23:01 | 2022-11-10
16:00 | 2022-11-10
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
كأس العالم2022
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website