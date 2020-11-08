منوعات

بعد سنوات من الانتظار.. رجلان متحولان جنسيا يتمكنان من الزواج (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
08-11-2020 | 23:00
تمكن الرجلان المتحولان جنسيا، اللذان أصبحا يحملان على التوالي اسم تامارا وإلفيرا، من تحقيق حلمهما في الزواج كمثليين في هنغاريا. بعد أن تعذر ذلك على مدى سنوات.

"لقد تحقق حلمنا الكبير، نحن سعيدتان (...) سعيدتان جدا بالحصول على ختم رسمي لعلاقتنا" على حد تعبير إلفيرا.

من بين مجموع 7 أطفال لتمارا وإلفيرا، لم يحضر الزواج، الذي تم بقرار من محكمة في أحد أرياف البلاد، سوى باتريك ابن إلفيرا الذي قال إن ما يهمه هو رؤية "الأولياء سعداء".
 
 
 
تامارا تشيلاغ، البالغ من العمر 57 عاما، وإلفيرا أنغيل، ذو الـ 53 عاما، أمضيا سنوات في المطالبة بتحويل اسميهما وهويتيهما إداريا بعد أن أصبحا يعتبران نفسيهما امرأتين منذ تحولهما جنسيا وتخليهما عن هويتهما الأصلية كذكور. لكن محاولة كل منهما باءت بالفشل لسنوات بسبب تعارض مطلبهما مع القوانين والنظام الروحي والأخلاقي في البلاد. وكان رئيس الوزراء الهنغاري السابق فيكتور أوربان من أشد المعارضين لمطالب مثليي الجنس، مثله مثل العديد من دول وسط وشرق أوروبا التي ما زالت فيها الكنيستان الكاثوليكية والأرثوذكسية على قدر معتبر من القوة والتأثير في مجتمعاتها.
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
