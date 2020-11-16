قصة "أغرب من الخيال".. جدّة تنجب حفيدتها من رحمها!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Breanna Lockwood (@ivf.surrogacy.diary)
A post shared by Breanna Lockwood (@ivf.surrogacy.diary)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Breanna Lockwood (@ivf.surrogacy.diary)
This 51-year-old woman just gave birth to her own granddaughter. Julie Loving acted as a gestational surrogate for her daughter Breanna Lockwood and son-in-law Aaron, giving birth to a healthy granddaughter Briar on November 2 pic.twitter.com/tXFAaDnmHK
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 15, 2020
This 51-year-old woman just gave birth to her own granddaughter. Julie Loving acted as a gestational surrogate for her daughter Breanna Lockwood and son-in-law Aaron, giving birth to a healthy granddaughter Briar on November 2 pic.twitter.com/tXFAaDnmHK