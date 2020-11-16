منوعات

قصة "أغرب من الخيال".. جدّة تنجب حفيدتها من رحمها!

Lebanon 24
16-11-2020 | 15:00
في حادثة وصفت بأنّها "أغرب من الخيال" لكنّها بالفعل حقيقية، ساهمت سيدة بإنجاب حفيدتها من رحمها وذلك بسبب عدم قدرة أمّ الطفلة على حملها في رحمها.
 
وبحسب ما ذكر موقع "Today" الأميركي، فقد منحت جدّة ابنتها الصغيرة الحياة مرتين، الأولى عندما أنجبتها وربتها، والثانية عندما منحتها طفلتها التي حلمت بإنجابها لسنوات.

وشاركت براينا ليكوود، (29 عاماً) صورة لابنتها التي أنجبتها والدتها جولي ليكوود (51 عاماً)، بعد حمل سليم وولادة جيدة.
 
 
وقررت الجدة تحقيق حلم ابنتها التي عانت من العقم لسنوات، وخضعت لـ 4 عمليات نقل أجنة فاشلة وإجهاضين وحمل خارج الرحم.
 



لكن رحم الابنة تعرض لأضرار بالغة بسبب العمليات الفاشلة ما جعلها تفكر هي وزوجها بالبحث عن حامل للحمل (امرأة يتم وضع الجنين في رحمها).
 
وقال اختصاصي الخصوبة، الدكتور بريان كابلان، من مراكز الخصوبة في إلينوي في أميركا: "لا يستطيع معظم الأميركيين تحمل تكلفة الحمل إنها تزيد عن 100000 دولار". 
 
لكن الجدة تدخلت وعرضت المساعدة برغم سنها، وقال الطيبي كابلان، الذي أجرى أكثر من 20 ألف عملية تخصيب في المختبر خلال مسيرته التي استمرت 29 عامًا: "كان رد فعلي الفوري.. هذا ليس جيداً، عادة يجب أن يكون عمر حامل الحمل أقل من 40 عامًا، ولكن في الطب عليك أن تنظر إلى كل فرد وحالته الخاصة".

وبعد اختبارات صارمة، قرر الطبيب إجراء نقل الجنين وزرعه في رحم الجدة، لتتم العملية بنجاح.
 
 
 
المصدر: سبوتنيك
