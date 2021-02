"المرأة الخارقة".. شاهدوا ما فعلته وسط العاصفة الثلجية! (فيديو)

@STVNews: 'A woman has been spotted attempting to push a lorry up a snow-covered hill in Fife.



Footage shows her 'helping' the struggling Graham’s Dairies truck up an icy road in Cowdenbeath. https://t.co/cznz8FfDvt ' pic.twitter.com/F7tNHxIDi7, see more https://t.co/AzAjhHBUfA