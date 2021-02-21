منوعات

رحلة مروعة.. طائرة تفقد أجزاء من هيكلها فوق أحياء سكنية (صور)

21-02-2021 | 12:00
أفادت وسائل إعلام أميركية بأن طائرة تابعة لشركة "يونايتد إيرلاينز" حطت بسلام في دنفر عاصمة ولاية كولورادو بعد أن واجهت مشاكل في محركها يوم أمس السبت.
 


وقال موقع USA Today إن أجزاء من طائرة "بوينغ 777" سقطت في العديد من أحياء مدينة برومفيلد بكولورادو إثر تعرضها لمشاكل فنية، ليقرر قائد الطائرة إثرها الرجوع إلى دنفر حيث حطت الطائرة بسلام.


وكانت الطائرة متجهة من دنفر إلى مدينة هونولولو في هاواي وعلى متنها 231 راكبا، وفق ما نقله متحدث باسم مطار دنفر.


وأعلنت شرطة برومفيلد سقوط أجزاء من الطائر في أحياء عديدة على الساعة الواحدة بعد الظهر بالتوقيت المحلي، ووجهت تعليمات للسكان المحليين بعدم الاقتراب من أجزاء الطائرة المتناثرة.
المصدر: وكالات
09:00 | 2021-02-21
05:54 | 2021-02-21
23:00 | 2021-02-20
21:00 | 2021-02-20
18:00 | 2021-02-20
15:00 | 2021-02-20
