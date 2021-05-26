منوعات

مشهد مثير.. نحلتان تفتحان غطاء زجاجة مشروبات غازية

Lebanon 24
26-05-2021 | 06:00
Doc-P-827066-637576268826283274.jpg
Doc-P-827066-637576268826283274.jpg photos 0
انتشر مقطع فيديو مثير على الإنترنت، ظهرت فيه نحلتان وهما تتعاونان على إزالة غطاء علبة مشروبات غازية بحرفية ومهارة.
 
وبحسب ما ذكرت شبكة "سكاي نيوز"، فقد ظهرت النحلتان وهما ترفعان غطاء مشروب "فانتا" الغازي، بشكل متناغم، حتى أسقطتاه أرضاً، في فيديو وثقته امرأة في ساو باولو بالبرازيل.

وأبدى العديد من المعلقين على الفيديو إعجابهم بذكاء النحل بالرغم من صعوبة المهمة التي قد تبدو مستحيلة.
 
 
 

المصدر: سكاي نيوز
