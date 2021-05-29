منوعات

كمين لضبط مخدرات يؤدي إلى نهاية "صادمة" للشرطة البريطانية

Lebanon 24
29-05-2021 | 14:00
أصيب عناصر من الشرطة البريطانية بصدمة، عندما كان من المفترض أن يداهموا مزرعة قنب غير قانونية مشتبه بها هذا الأسبوع، لكن ما اكتشفوه لاحقاً كان مفاجئاً.

ففي نهاية العملية، عثروا على حوالي 100 جهاز كمبيوتر يستخدم لصنع العملة المشفرة بيتكوين، وفقاً لصحيفة "وول ستريت جورنال" الأميركية.

وداهم ضباط من شرطة منطقة "ويست ميدلاندز" مستودعاً غرب مدينة برمنغهام بناء على مذكرة تتعلق بمكافحة المخدرات، بعد ورود معلومات من جهاز المخابرات تشير إلى أنه كان يستخدم لزراعة القنب بشكل غير قانوني.
 
 
ومما كان ملفتاً للنظر هو الكمية الكبيرة من الأسلاك وأجهزة التهوية التي ظهرت خارج المستودع، وقامت طائرة بدون طيار بقياس مستويات عالية من الحرارة المتصاعدة منه، وهي جميعها علامات تشير لمصنع للقنب، لكن بعد اقتحام الضباط للمستودع تبين أنه مصنع للعملات المشفرة.

وتبين للشرطة أن أجهزة الكمبيوتر تستخدم كهرباء مسروقة من مصدر للطاقة خارج المستودع، وقالت الشرطة إن المصنع يستهلك آلاف الدولارات من الكهرباء.

وأصبحت صناعة العملات المشفرة، وخاصة بيتكوين، عملاً مربحاً، حيث ارتفعت قيمة هذه العملة الرقمية إلى حدود 60 ألف دولار في نيسان الماضي. لكن عملية صنع هذه العملات التي تستخدم فيها أجهزة الكمبيوتر لحل الألغاز الرياضية المعقدة، تحتاج لقدر كبير من الطاقة المكلفة للغاية.

وعملية الحصول على بيتكوين تستهلك الكثير من الطاقة، ومع تزايد عدد الأشخاص الذين يتنافسون على جني هذه العملة المشفرة، تزداد صعوبة الألغاز الرياضية، مما يتطلب المزيد من الطاقة للحصول عليها، وانتقد مؤسس شركة تسلا إيلون ماسك الاستهلاك الكبير للطاقة عند صناعة بيتكوين.

وحظرت إيران، هذا الأسبوع، صناعة العملات الرقمية لمدة أربعة أشهر بعد انقطاعات متكررة للكهرباء في بعض المناطق.

وقال الرئيس حسن روحاني في اجتماع لمجلس الوزراء إن صناعة العملات الرقمية تستنزف 2 غيغاواط من الكهرباء. ويكفي غيغاواط واحد لتشغيل 110 ملايين مصباح "أل إي دي" وفقا لوزارة الطاقة الأميركية.

وتستهلك صناعة العملات المشفرة في العالم حوالي 114 تيراواط/ ساعة سنويا، وهو أكثر من احتياجات الكهرباء السنوية لهولندا أو الفلبين، وفقا لمركز التمويل البديل التابع لكلية الأعمال بجامعة كامبريدج.
المصدر: الحرة
صحة
