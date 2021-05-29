كمين لضبط مخدرات يؤدي إلى نهاية "صادمة" للشرطة البريطانية

#ICYMI | Last week saw us work with other police forces in a coordinated blitz on organised crime groups and #CountyLines believed to be running cocaine and heroin supply chains out of the West Midlands.
— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) May 28, 2021
