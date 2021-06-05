منوعات

شاهد.. راكب يجبر طائرة أميركية على تحويل مسارها

Lebanon 24
05-06-2021 | 16:00
اضطرت طائرة ركاب أميركية لتحويل مسار رحلتها من لوس أنجلوس والهبوط الاضطراري في مدينة ألباكركي بولاية نيو مكسيكو، بعد ظهر أمس الجمعة جراء محاولة أحد الركاب اقتحام قمرة القيادة.

ووفقا لمسؤولي المطار، حاول الراكب اختراق قمرة القيادة في رحلة طيران دلتا رقم 386 لكنه لم ينجح.

وهبطت الطائرة بسلام في المطار، بعد ظهر أمس الجمعة وتم القبض على الراكب من قبل شرطة المطار.

وبحسب فيديو متداول عبر موقع التواصل الاجتماعي "تويتر" فإن الراكب ظهر وهو يصرخ "أوقفوا الطائرة"، وحاول اقتحام قمرة القيادة إلا أن الجميع تمكن من إيقافه وتثبيته على الأرض.
وتسبب صراخ الراكب في بث حالة من الرعب والتوتر بين جميع الركاب وقاموا بتوثيق لحظات تثبيت الراكب عن طريق ربط قدميه ويديه بالشريط اللاصق وهو ملقى على الأرض.
 
