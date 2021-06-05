شاهد.. راكب يجبر طائرة أميركية على تحويل مسارها

I was on this flight in the 3rd row - witness to everything. Terrifying but our @Delta flight attendant Christopher Williams acted quickly. So did several passengers around me. Safe but still in Albuquerque. Hope @delta gives Chris every bit of recognition and bonus he deserves. https://t.co/5IuxSZ27NN
— Jessica Robertson (@jesscribe) June 4, 2021
I was on this flight in the 3rd row - witness to everything. Terrifying but our @Delta flight attendant Christopher Williams acted quickly. So did several passengers around me. Safe but still in Albuquerque. Hope @delta gives Chris every bit of recognition and bonus he deserves. https://t.co/5IuxSZ27NN