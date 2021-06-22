هل يوجد "عالم سفلي" تحت أقدامنا؟ (فيديو)

a relief at Yazilikaya. Teshub stands on two deified mountains (depicted as men) alongside his wife Hepatu, who is standing on the back of a panther. Behind her, their son, their daughter and grandchild are respectively carried by a smaller panther and a double-headed eagle. pic.twitter.com/T5lOqxlslp
— Sumerian and Hittite Language (Hasan Türk) (@SumerianHittite) June 21, 2021
a relief at Yazilikaya. Teshub stands on two deified mountains (depicted as men) alongside his wife Hepatu, who is standing on the back of a panther. Behind her, their son, their daughter and grandchild are respectively carried by a smaller panther and a double-headed eagle. pic.twitter.com/T5lOqxlslp
👀 Delighted to announce advance access to one of our exciting forthcoming articles showing how the site of Yazilikaya represents the cosmos:
💫Celestial Aspects of Hittite Religion
by E. Zangger, E. Krupp, S. Demirel & R. Gautschy.
See https://t.co/vXNwqNKjke pic.twitter.com/8Ppp5ANZqU
— Journal of Skyscape Archaeology (@JSkyscapeArch) June 16, 2021
👀 Delighted to announce advance access to one of our exciting forthcoming articles showing how the site of Yazilikaya represents the cosmos:
💫Celestial Aspects of Hittite Religion
by E. Zangger, E. Krupp, S. Demirel & R. Gautschy.
See https://t.co/vXNwqNKjke pic.twitter.com/8Ppp5ANZqU