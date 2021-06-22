منوعات

هل يوجد "عالم سفلي" تحت أقدامنا؟ (فيديو)

22-06-2021 | 13:00
كشفت الحفريات الأثرية المكتشفة في معبد "يازليكايا"، والتي ظهرت لأول مرة منذ 200 عام في وسط تركيا، عن معلومات مثيرة جدا مثل وجود تقويم غريب وقديم وخريطة مثيرة للكون.
تتضمن الآثار المكتشفة حديثا والموجودة في المكان منحوتات حجرية غريبة والتي قيل إنها ربما تعود لقبل حوالي 3200 عام تقريبا.

وبحسب المقال المنشور في مجلة "ذا جورساليم بوست" والذي حمل عنوان "اكتشاف أثري مذهل: هل يوجد عالم سفلي تحت الأرض؟"، تقدم هذه الآثار تفاصيل غريبة جدا تتحدث عن وجود "عالم سفلي" تحت أقدامنا في أسفل الأرض.
 
عثر عالم الآثار والمؤرخ الفرنسي، تشارلز تيكسييه، في عام 1834، على منحوتات من الحجر الجيري تصور أكثر من 90 شخصية مختلفة، بما في ذلك الحيوانات والوحوش والآلهة.

واستغرق فك رموز اللوحات ما يقرب من 200 عام، لكن الباحثين أكدوا أن هذه الرسومات والنقوش تشير إلى كون يتألف من الأرض والسماء و"العالم السفلي" التي تظهر فيه "أسطورة الخلق".

وتوجد على أحد الجدران رسومات لإلهة الشمس وإلهة العاصفة، حيث يمكن للمرء أن يرى أن الآلهة قد وُضعت في اللوحة أعلى من الأشكال الأخرى.

في المقابل وعلى الجدران الشرقية والغربية للمعبد يمكن للمرء أن يرى الناس، وأطوار القمر والفصول، ما يدل على "دورة الحياة والولادة"، وفقًا للباحثين.
 



وتضمنت إحدى غرف المعبد لوحة مخصصة لـ "العالم السفلي"، مع كلمات لإله السيف. ونشرت جامعة "LuwianStudies" شرحا توضيحيا في مقطع فيديو نشر على "يوتيوب" حول هذا المعبد.
 


وقال أحد الباحثين ضمن الشرح: "نعتقد أن المعبد يمثل بشكل كامل صورة رمزية للكون، بما في ذلك مستوياته الثابتة، الأرض والسماء والعالم السفلي، بالإضافة إلى عمليات الحياة الدورية، الليل والنهار أو الصيف والشتاء".

المصدر: سبوتنيك
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website