اكتشاف أقدم سلطعون في العالم (صور)

The first amber fossil specimen of a crab - a Cretaceous species now named Cretapsara athanata was found in Kachin area of Myanmar. Note the etymology - Cretaceous + Apsara (spirit of cloud/water). A 3D model made from microCT scans shows great details.https://t.co/vgXzprMrSI pic.twitter.com/tjlo15Jm0Y