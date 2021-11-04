منوعات

أب يستخدم أطرافًا روبوتية لإطعام أطفاله... (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
04-11-2021 | 13:19
نشرته صحيفة "الشعب" الصينية، تقول فيه إن رجلا استطاع أن يدخل البهجة على قلوب أطفاله عندما استخدم أطرافه الصناعية بدقة عالية جعلته قادر على تقشير ثمار الموز وتقديمها لأطفاله من أجل تناولها.
Doc-P-882659-637716504988133584.jpg
Doc-P-882659-637716504988133584.jpg photos 0
نشرت صحيفة "الشعب" الصينية مقطع فيديو، تقول فيه إن رجلًا استطاع أن يدخل البهجة على قلوب أطفاله عندما استخدم أطرافه الصناعية بدقة عالية جعلته قادرًا على تقشير ثمار الموز وتقديمها لأطفاله من أجل تناولها.
 
