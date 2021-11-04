أب يستخدم أطرافًا روبوتية لإطعام أطفاله... (فيديو)

Technology makes life better! See how this man from Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian adapts to his new robotic prosthesis designed by a Chinese company and peels the first banana for his children. #HiTechChina pic.twitter.com/SZCFSJpaP5
— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 4, 2021
Technology makes life better! See how this man from Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian adapts to his new robotic prosthesis designed by a Chinese company and peels the first banana for his children. #HiTechChina pic.twitter.com/SZCFSJpaP5