حصلت على الماجستير في عامها الـ87 (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
09-11-2021 | 11:43
أصبحت جدة سريلانكية في عامها الـ87 عامًا أكبر مسن يحصل على درجة الماجستير من جامعة "يورك" الكندية، حيث حولت شغفها بالسلام والتعلم إلى درجة علمية في العلوم السياسية.
 
ووفقًا لوسائل الإعلام، فإن "السيدة تدعى فاراثا شانموغاناثان، وهي أم لأربعة أبناء وجدة لسبعة أحفاد".

وحصلت فاراثا على درجة الماجستير في الـ2 من تشرين الثاني الجاري، حيث ركزت أطروحتها على "الحرب الأهلية في سريلانكا والجهود المبذولة للتوصل إلى السلام".

وقالت: "لقد كان الأمر ممتعًا.. في الأول من تشرين الثاني كنت مجرد سيدة عادية تمارس حياتها العادية، وفي اليوم التالي، وعندما حصلت على الماجستير، تغير كل شيء".

وأضافت: "لطالما كان هذا حلمي.. دراسة السياسة والحصول على درجة أعلى فيها، ويسعدني أنني تمكنت من تحقيق ذلك".
 
 
ولدت فاراثا بقرية صغيرة تدعى فيلاني في سريلانكا، وكانت دائمًا ما تبحث عن إجابات وتفسيرات بشأن الحرب الأهلية التي استمرت 26 عامًا في بلدها.

وأوضحت، أنها تقدر السلام والعدالة والمساواة والديمقراطية، مضيفة: "أردت أن أحكي قصة بلدي بصوت عال وواضح لكل جيل يجب أن نتوق جميعًا إلى السلام".

وليست هذه أول درجة ماجستير لفاراثا، فقد حصلت في عام 1990 على درجة الماجستير في علم اللغة التطبيقي من جامعة لندن.

ونوهت إلى أن "أحلامها لم تنته بعد"، مؤكدة أن "هدفها التالي هو تأليف كتاب عن سريلانكا بعد الحرب".
صحة
