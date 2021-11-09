حصلت على الماجستير في عامها الـ87 (فيديو)

Varatha Shanmuganathan, the oldest person to graduate with a master's degree from @yorkuniversity, advises future generations of students to be global thinkers https://t.co/B4IeCrg3fU #YorkUConvo @YorkUAlumni pic.twitter.com/I2beP5R6Hh
— York University News (@YorkUnews) November 2, 2021
Varatha Shanmuganathan, the oldest person to graduate with a master's degree from @yorkuniversity, advises future generations of students to be global thinkers https://t.co/B4IeCrg3fU #YorkUConvo @YorkUAlumni pic.twitter.com/I2beP5R6Hh