صور غريبة... هذا ما وثقه رائد فضاء (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
10-11-2021 | 14:00
Doc-P-884607-637721329112131439.jpg
Doc-P-884607-637721329112131439.jpg photos 0
وثق رائد الفضاء الأميركي شين كيمبرو ظاهرة الشفق الأسترالي خلال مهمته في محطة الفضاء الدولية، التي استمرت لما يقرب من 200 يوم.

وأظهر مقطع الفيديو، المكون من ألف صورة بتقنية الـ"تايم لابس" ألوان الشفق المختلفة التي بدت واضحة للغاية، ومتنوعة ما بين اللون الأخضر، والأزرق، والبنفسجي، والأبيض.

وعلق كيمبرو -في تغريدة له على موقع تويتر- قائلا "تزامنًا مع بداية رحلتنا إلى الأرض بعد 199 يوما في الفضاء، أردت أن أترككم مع واحدة من صور تايم لابس لظاهرة الشفق المفضلة لدي".
 
وأضاف أحد أفراد طاقم مهمة "سبيس إكس كرو-2" أنه قام بالتصوير من سفينة الفضاء "إنديفور" (Endeavour)، حيث التقط نحو ألف صورة لإطارات حركة الشفق الأسترالي عبر فترات زمنية محددة، أثناء التحليق عبر هذه الظاهرة".

وهبطت مهمة "سبيس إكس كرو-2" في الساعات الأولى من صباح اليوم الثلاثاء، على ساحل خليج المكسيك في ولاية فلوريدا، بعدما باتت أطول مهمة تجارية مأهولة تقوم بها ناسا، بعد المهمة الأولى التي قضت 64 يومًا فقط العام الماضي.

(وكالة سند)
صحة
