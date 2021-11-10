صور غريبة... هذا ما وثقه رائد فضاء (فيديو)

As we start our journey home after 199 days in space, I wanted to leave you with one of my favorite Aurora time lapses that I photographed from our spaceship Endeavour. It is about 1000 images that capture the motion of the aurora Australis as we flew through this phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/iJrYUB8D9Y
— Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) November 8, 2021
