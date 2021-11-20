قطة بـ 4 آذان تصبح "نجمة مواقع التواصل" (فيديو)

Four-month-old Turkish kitten Midas was born with two sets of ears due to a genetic mutation, but that has not stopped her from becoming an internet star with over 73,000 followers on social media https://t.co/XwtDsqo0DB pic.twitter.com/Gt0IBn6wy7
— Reuters (@Reuters) November 19, 2021
Four-month-old Turkish kitten Midas was born with two sets of ears due to a genetic mutation, but that has not stopped her from becoming an internet star with over 73,000 followers on social media https://t.co/XwtDsqo0DB pic.twitter.com/Gt0IBn6wy7