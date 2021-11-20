منوعات

قطة بـ 4 آذان تصبح "نجمة مواقع التواصل" (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
20-11-2021 | 06:22
A-
A+
Doc-P-888328-637730115435380777.jpg
Doc-P-888328-637730115435380777.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
ولدت القطة "ميداس" بـ4 آذان وعيب في الفك بسبب طفرة جينية أثناء التكوين، لكن هذا لم يمنع من أن تصبح صاحبة الـ4 أشهر نجمة على الإنترنت، يتابعها أكثر من 73 ألف شخص على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

القطة الصغيرة ولدت بأحد الأفنية الخلفية في أنقرة مع 5 أشقاء، وتبنتها فيما بعد كانيش دوسيميتشي وعائلتها.
 
 
 
وقال أفراد العائلة إنهم وقعوا في حب ميداس من النظرة الأولى، ورغبوا في استضافتها بمنزلهم انطلاقًا من الشعور بالتعاطف مع حيوان ينتظره مصير مجهول في ظل ضعف إمكانية العثور على من يكفله بسبب حالته الفريدة.

وقالت دوسيميتشي، التي تربي اثنين من الكلاب من فصيلة "غولدن ريتريفر": "لم نفكر قط في شراء قطة. كل ما أردناه هو إنقاذ قطة من الشارع، وقد رغبنا في تبنيها".

واشتُق اسمها القطة من شخصية الملك ميداس في الأساطير الإغريقية، وهو ملك كانت له قدرة على تحويل أي شيء يلمسه إلى ذهب، لكنه كان بأذني حمار.
 
وحققت ميداس شهرة واسعة على الإنترنت عبر المنشورات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي حول حياتها اليومية، مع الكلبين سوزي وزينو.

ورغم أن شكل ميداس يبدو غريبًا، فإن حالتها لم تؤثر على صحتها أو على حاسة السمع لديها حسبما يقول الطبيب البيطري ريساتنوري أصلان، فما يميزها هو أن كل الآذان الأربعة متصلة بالقناة السمعية.

وقالت دوسيميتشي إنها تأمل في أن تقنع شعبية ميداس الناس بتبني الحيوانات الأليفة بدلًا من شرائها من المتاجر، وأضافت: "الجميع مندهش للغاية، ولا يستطيعون تصديق هذا. الجميع يريدون أن يروها، ويريدون صورا لها".

لكنها أشارت إلى أن "بعض الناس يشعرون أيضًا بالخوف منها".
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
08:00 | 2021-11-20
06:10 | 2021-11-20
06:04 | 2021-11-20
05:00 | 2021-11-20
04:45 | 2021-11-20
04:00 | 2021-11-20
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website