منوعات

هندي يهدي زوجته منزلًا نسخة طبق الأصل من "تاج محل"

Lebanon 24
23-11-2021 | 12:29
A-
A+
Doc-P-889474-637732927783375692.png
Doc-P-889474-637732927783375692.png photos 0
في خطوة غريبة تجسد قصة حب خيالية، قام زوج هندي من سكان ولاية ماديا براديش ببناء منزل نسخة طبق الأصل من تاج محل، كهدية لزوجته.

وصنع الزوج الهندي لزوجته منزلًا فخمًا يشبه النصب التذكاري الأيقوني الذي صنعه شاه جهان كرمز للحب من أجل زوجته "تاج محل".

وكان أناند تشوكس الزوج الهندي صاحب الفكرة، يتساءل دائمًا عن فكرة بناء تاج محل وكان يتساءل لماذا لم يتم بناؤه في مدينته، ودفعه هذا الفكر لفعل الشيء نفسه، فقام بتشييد منزل هدية لزوجته مانجوشا، مكون من 4 غرف نوم هو نسخة طبق الأصل من تاج محل الحقيقي.
 
 
 
وكشف المهندس الذي قام ببنائه أن نسخة طبق الأصل من النصب التذكاري الأيقوني استغرقت أكثر من ثلاث سنوات وواجهت العديد من التحديات في البناء.

ويبلغ ارتفاع قبة المنزل 29 قدمًا وتتضمن أبراجا تشبه تاج محل، بالإضافة إلى ذلك، تم صنع أرضية هذا المنزل المقلد من "Makrana" في ولاية راجاستان، في حين تم تجهيز الأثاث من قبل الحرفيين في مومباي.
