منوعات

حادث مأساوي في "الجمعة السوداء"...اطلاق نار داخل محل تجاري!

Lebanon 24
27-11-2021 | 05:00
أصيب 6 أشخاص في حادث إطلاق نار بمحل تجاري في مدينة دورهام بولاية كارولينا الشمالية في الولايات المتحدة، يوم الجمعة.

وأشارت الشرطة المحلية إلى أن 3 أشخاص، بمن فيهم طفل عمره 10 سنوات، أصيبوا بطلقات نارية، دون أن تحدد طابع إصابات الأشخاص الثلاثة الآخرين.

وأكدت الشرطة أن جميع المصابين الستة تلقوا العلاج الطبي، وإصاباتهم لا تهدد الحياة.
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
فيديو
