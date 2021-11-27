حادث مأساوي في "الجمعة السوداء"...اطلاق نار داخل محل تجاري!

Durham Police are escorting remain shoppers OUT of the mall. @WRAL pic.twitter.com/DqSJ6AoBOH
— Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) November 26, 2021
Durham Police are escorting remain shoppers OUT of the mall. @WRAL pic.twitter.com/DqSJ6AoBOH
I’m currently locked in a store with other shoppers due to a lockdown situation in Streets at Southpoint Mall in #Durham.
We’re waiting to hear from security what prompted this situation.
While shopping, I saw many people running. @TheDurhamPolice @WRAL #wral pic.twitter.com/dCVGWP40L8
— Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) November 26, 2021
I’m currently locked in a store with other shoppers due to a lockdown situation in Streets at Southpoint Mall in #Durham.
We’re waiting to hear from security what prompted this situation.
While shopping, I saw many people running. @TheDurhamPolice @WRAL #wral pic.twitter.com/dCVGWP40L8
Damaged signs, drinks on the floor—some of the chaos that ensued as people ran for their lives in the mall. @WRAL #wral pic.twitter.com/hnwVuw7xwc
— Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) November 26, 2021
Damaged signs, drinks on the floor—some of the chaos that ensued as people ran for their lives in the mall. @WRAL #wral pic.twitter.com/hnwVuw7xwc