منوعات

وظيفة جديدة... "ولا في الخيال"

Lebanon 24
30-11-2021 | 14:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-891897-637738745273956182.jpg
Doc-P-891897-637738745273956182.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
قرر رجل أعمال أمريكي شاب توظيف شخص تنحصر مهمته في صفعه في كل مرة يدخل فيها إلى "فيسبوك"، وذلك للتخلص من إدمانه على الشبكات الاجتماعية.

وأفاد موقع VICE الأمريكي أن رجل الأعمال مانيش سيثي اتخذ عام 2012 قرارا بمكافحة إدمانه على شبكات التواصل التي يتزايد عددها يوما بعد يوم ويضيع في تصفحها الأفراد وقتا هائلا.

واستأجر سيثي شابة لصفعه في كل مرة يزور فيها موقع "فيسبوك"، وهي طريقة عنيفة إلى حد ما لكنها أثمرت في النهاية.

 وبعد حوالي 10 سنوات، انتشرت "طريقة سيثي" بشكل كبير بعد أن تفاعل إيلون ماسك، أغنى رجل في العالم، مع قصته على "تويتر".
 


وقال سيثي: "كنت أضيع قدرا لا يصدق من الوقت على شبكات مثل فيسبوك وريديت وكان وقت التوقف قد حان".

وأضاف: "بعد استخدام تطبيق لإدارة الوقت، اكتشفت أنني كنت أهدر 19 ساعة يوميا على الشبكات، الأمر الذي جعلني أدرك أنني لن أتمكن من التوقف بمفردي وأنني بحاجة إلى من يشجعني".

وتابع: "لذلك وضعت إعلانا بعنوان (اصفعني إذا انحرفت عن مهمتي) مقابل 8 دولارات للساعة".

وبمجرد نشر الإعلان، تلقى رجل الأعمال حوالي 20 طلبا من "صافعين متمرسين" ووقع اختياره في النهاية على كارا.

وأضاف: "أكثر من الخوف من التعرض للصفع، كان وجود كارا بحد ذاته ما جعلني أركز على عملي. أخيرا أصبح لدي مدير، حتى لو كان مؤقتا، مما جعل التجربة منعشة. لقد ساعدتني ليس فقط بصفعي، ولكن أيضا من خلال الاستماع إلى أفكاري".

وأشار إلى أن الطريقة كانت فعالة للغاية لدرجة أنه ضاعف إنتاجيته أربع مرات، وسمحت له بالتواصل بشكل أفضل والعمل ضمن فريق.

وأردف قوله: "قررت أن أتولى زمام الأمور وأن أتوقف عن إضاعة الوقت على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وإعادة توجيهه إلى ما هو مهم بالنسبة لي.. الآن أريد أن أساعد الآخرين على تحقيق ما حلمت به في ذلك الوقت".
 
(RT)
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
16:00 | 2021-11-30
13:06 | 2021-11-30
12:00 | 2021-11-30
10:00 | 2021-11-30
08:36 | 2021-11-30
08:00 | 2021-11-30
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website