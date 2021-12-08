منوعات

غزو مفاجئ ومحيّر للضفادع... ما الذي حصل؟

Lebanon 24
08-12-2021 | 14:00
حاول العشرات من المتطوعين جمع ضفادع القصب شديدة السمية في بلدة تشاوتن في تايوان، لاحتواء انتشارها، بينما يظل العلماء في حيرة من أمرهم بشأن كيفية وصولها إلى المنطقة.

وقال متطوع من جمعية حماية البرمائيات التايوانية، غوافا تساي، لشبكة "إن بي سي نيوز": "نأمل في تقليل التأثير الذي تحدثه الأنواع الغازية من خلال جمعها لحماية الأنواع المحلية الخاصة بنا".

ونشأت ضفادع القصب في أمريكا الجنوبية والوسطى، والتي يمكن أن يقتل سمّها الإنسان إذا وصل إلى العين أو الفم، ولطالما كانت مشكلة بالنسبة لأستراليا والفلبين. ومع ذلك، لم تُسجّل مطلقا في تايوان - حتى وقت قريب، عندما التقط أحد السكان المحليين صورا لضفادع تستمتع بوقتها في حديقة مجتمعية. وانتشرت الصورة بسرعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي ودفعت المتطوعين والباحثين إلى اتخاذ خطوات فورية.

وقال عالم البرمائيات في معهد أبحاث الأنواع المتوطنة، لين تشون فو، لوكالة AFP وEuronews، إن "عملية البحث السريعة والواسعة ضرورية عندما يتم اكتشاف ضفادع القصب لأول مرة"، مضيفا أنه لا أعداء طبيعيين في تايوان لضفادع القصب.

وعندما وصل المتطوعون إلى حديقة الخضروات، حيث التُقطت الصورة الأولى، صُدموا عندما اكتشفوا 27 برمائيا، قد تكون سمومها، كما تظهر التجربة الأسترالية، خطيرة بشكل خاص على الكلاب والقطط، والتي يمكن أن تلعقها.

وقالت الخبيرة في جامعة دونغ هوا الوطنية، يانغ يي جو: "صدمت وأصابني القلق عندما عثر المتطوعون على أكثر من 20. لن يكون هذا أمرا سهلا للتعامل معه. بدأنا بإخطار وحشد الجميع للعمل".
 

وأضافت أن وجود الضفادع الصغيرة يشير إلى حقيقة أن هذا النوع يتكاثر.

وخلال الأيام القليلة الماضية، كان محيط البحث يتسع باستمرار مع العثور على عشرات الضفادع. ونظرا لأنه لم يبلّغ عن أي مشاهد في مناطق أخرى من تايوان، فإن العلماء "متفائلون بحذر" بشأن احتواء الانتشار.

وفي غضون ذلك، يحاولون فهم سبب المشكلة. وتقول إحدى النظريات إن السكان المحليين بدأوا في تربية الضفادع، والتي، على الرغم من سميتها، ترمز إلى الثروة والحظ السعيد في الثقافة الصينية ويمكن بيعها بما يصل إلى 144 دولارا، مع هروب بعض البرمائيات لاحقا أو التخلي عنها من قبل أصحابها.

( RT)
