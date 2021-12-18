منوعات

إمرأة تتعرّض لهجوم داخل محطة محروقات... شخص أخرج ولاعة من جبيه وأشعل النار بالوقود!

Lebanon 24
18-12-2021 | 05:00
وثقت كاميرات المراقبة لحظة هجوم غادر تعرضت له امرأة، كانت داخل سيارة فاخرة، بينما كانت تتزود بالبنزين في محطة وقود بالصين.

وأظهرت اللقطات سيارة دفع رباعي سوداء من طراز "بورش"، أثناء توقفها داخل محطة الوقود، حيث كان خرطوم البنزين مربوطا بالسيارة.

وكان في محيط السيارة رجلان واقفان، وفجأة سار أحدهما باتجاه السيارة ونزع خرطوم الوقود منها بقوة، وأخرج ولاعة من جبيه، وأشعل النار بالوقود في السيارة فهبت كرة نار ضخمة.

وبينما فر الرجل من المكان سريعا، هب أحد الموجودين في المكان لنجدة المرأة التي كانت وراء عجلة القيادة، وما أن فتح الباب لها حتى هربت من المكان مسرعة.

ووقعت الحادثة في مدينة شينزين جنوبي الصين عصر الخميس الماضي، بحسب ما أفادت صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية، السبت.

وهرع موظفو محطة البنزين فورا نحو السيارة، حاملين طفايات الحريق وشرعوا في إخماد النيران، ما منع انفجار مدمرا في المكان.

واعتقلت الشرطة الصينية الرجل الذي نفذ الهجوم، وأخضعته للتحقيق، فيما لم تتضح بعد أسباب الهجوم.
 
المصدر: سكاي نيوز
