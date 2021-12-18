إمرأة تتعرّض لهجوم داخل محطة محروقات... شخص أخرج ولاعة من جبيه وأشعل النار بالوقود!

Terrifying moment man sets #Porsche on #fire as woman sits inside it at #petrol station in #China
The man who started the fire was detained by police and the incident is being investigated.#Chinese #Viral pic.twitter.com/tj14x44K9L
— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) December 18, 2021
Terrifying moment man sets #Porsche on #fire as woman sits inside it at #petrol station in #China
The man who started the fire was detained by police and the incident is being investigated.#Chinese #Viral pic.twitter.com/tj14x44K9L