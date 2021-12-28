منوعات

تتقن 3 لغات وراتبها خيالي.. أول مذيعة عربية محجبة على قناة أمريكية!

Lebanon 24
28-12-2021 | 02:00
Doc-P-901426-637762723571016608.jpg
Doc-P-901426-637762723571016608.jpg photos 0
أصبحت الصحفية الأميركية، المصرية الأصل، آية جلال، التي تعمل في قناة WFSB News، التي تبث في ولاية كونتيكيت، أول مذيعة أخبار محجبة في الولاية، بحسب تغريدة نشرتها على صفحتها في تويتر، وأثارت تفاعل الآلاف داخل الولايات المتحدة والعالم العربي.

وقالت آية في تغريدتها إنها "متحمسة" لهذا الإنجاز المهني والشخصي، قبل أن تنتشر تغريدتها بشكل كبير بين الإعلاميين والمتخصصين الأميركيين، وإلى العالم.
 
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
