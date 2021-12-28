تتقن 3 لغات وراتبها خيالي.. أول مذيعة عربية محجبة على قناة أمريكية!

Today was my first time anchoring at @WFSBnews and this marks the first time a woman in hijab has anchored in Connecticut! 🧕🏽🎥📺
Excited for this personal and professional milestone. Wishing a safe and happy Holidays to all! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FPL7cfTvqI
— Ayah Galal (@ayahgalal) December 25, 2021
Congratulations to @WFSBnews for advancing a talented journalist and thank you to @ayahgalal for advancing diverse religious expression in the 🇺🇸 public square. https://t.co/RvDb2YVjoy
— Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council (@Muslim_Jewish) December 27, 2021
Representation matters. When you are marginalized or minoritized and can not see yourself in a position of success, it can make you believe you are less worthy.
I can not help but think that this will empower many to aspire to do more. Kudos to @WFSBnews https://t.co/WDYi2XpdrP
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) December 25, 2021
She may not be the first American TV reporter in hijab (that’s @TaheraTV!) but I’m pretty sure @ayahgalal just became the first hijabi to anchor a US newscast. Congrats! https://t.co/I4ZF4aIFNv
— Ginella Massa (@Ginella_M) December 26, 2021
